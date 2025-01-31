Triple H claims he's thinking about unique Triple Threat for in-ring return at WrestleMania in jest

Triple H humorously teased a return to the ring at WrestleMania 41 during the Kickoff Show for WWE Royal Rumble today. The Game serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer, and the promotion is getting set for Royal Rumble 2025 tomorrow night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The King of Kings addressed the crowd at the Kickoff Show for Royal Rumble 2025 today and hilariously teased a return to the ring. He stated that he was considering a comeback to battle The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels in a "Wheelchair on a Pole match" after the two legends surprised him earlier this week during a Town Hall meeting for WWE employees.

You can check out the Kickoff Show in the video below:

"I'm also contemplating me, Shawn, and Taker Triple Threat at WrestleMania. Wheelchair on a Pole match," he said.

The Heartbreak Kid and The Deadman informed Triple H that he would be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend in April.

Stephanie McMahon appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week and admitted that she was unaware that her husband would be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame this year and got emotional after learning the news. It will be fascinating to see if Triple H makes an appearance during Royal Rumble 2025 tomorrow night.

