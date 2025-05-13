Triple H reacts after major CM Punk announcement on WWE RAW tonight

Triple H has reacted after a huge Seth Rollins and CM Punk announcement was shared during WWE RAW. He has responded immediately.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are teaming up for the first time since the faction formed and will be working together to face CM Punk and Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event. The match will see the two stars look to get one over Punk and Zayn, while Rollins tries to stand up for himself now after winning at WrestleMania. The two stars have been hounding Punk for a while now, and Zayn's addition to the scenario has not sat well with them.

The match was made official for Saturday Night's Main Event. While the four men are now set for a huge match, Triple H has reacted to the announcement. He said that the show is setting up to be a big one going forward.

He said that WWE would be taking over Tampa in less than two weeks, as he shared the picture of the match as well.

Trending

"#SNME shaping up to be a big one… @WWE takes over Tampa in less than two weeks. @nbc @peacock," the WWE CCO wrote.

Expand Tweet

Whether Triple H has anything more planned for the show tonight remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More