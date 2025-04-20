Triple H comes under fire for WrestleMania spotlight grab; WWE veteran calls him an "egomaniac" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took shots at Triple H following WrestleMania 41. The former wrestler is currently WWE's Chief Content Officer.

It's been a busy week for the Chief Content Officer in Las Vegas. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame this week. This Saturday, he was at Allegiant Stadium overseeing Night One of WrestleMania. The grind does not end there as The Game will also need to book Night Two of The Show of Shows, followed by Monday Night RAW.

While reviewing WrestleMania Night One with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo criticized Hunter for his extensive presence during WrestleMania week. The veteran writer noted that The Game was booking himself everywhere. He was at the Hall of Fame delivering an hour-long speech, then kicked off WrestleMania on Saturday and even showed up with the Hall of Famers during the show. Russo felt he needed to take the spotlight off himself and shine it on others.

"Bro, this is getting to the point of being freaking ridiculous. Bro, Triple H gotta get over himself. I swear to God. Triple H is getting to the point now of being obnoxious. Like, you're looking at this guy and you're like, 'Is this dude an egomaniac?' Last night, at the Hall of Fame, from what I understood, Triple H spoke for an hour. Then, Triple H comes out to open the show. Then, Triple H gives himself a special entrance with the Hall of Famers, then proceeds to spit the water. Brother, get over yourself." [From 2:01 onwards]

The Game later showed up during the WrestleMania post-show press conference. He thanked the performers for their efforts throughout the night and took some questions from the media covering the event.

