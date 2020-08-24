Triple H comments on Drew McIntyre's NXT TakeOver cameo

NXT founder, Triple H, revealed the details behind WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's cameo at NXT TakeOver on Saturday night.

Triple H revealed that Drew McIntyre was the one that inquired about a potential NXT TakeOver: XXX cameo. "The King of Kings" also noted that several former NXT Superstars regularly reach out about possible NXT appearances.

"Drew McIntyre, same thing, I did some ESPN media with Drew McIntyre yesterday, and as we were getting on the phone to do it, the first thing he said to me is, 'hey, can I come to 'TakeOver?' It's that level of passion of people that they don't have to. They just want to. They want to be a part of it. They want to be here. They want to be engaging it, and that to me is is awesome. To want to do it, to have the passion to do it and to want to, whether it's to give back or be a part of it or just witnessing or be here and see it. That's the stuff that I love, and there's a lot of talent.

Former NXT Superstars to return at NXT TakeOver events?

During the NXT TakeOver: XXX post-show media call, Triple H continued to explain why former NXT Superstars are so keen to return to the "black and gold brand."

"The King of Kings" noted that all former Superstars have a sense of pride and respect for where they came from.

"Trust me, there's a lot of talent that call and would love to be here tonight, and they were like, 'ah, I don't get in until after the show,' or 'ah, I got this media thing. Can't be there but man if I get done early, I'm going to come by. Is that OK? Can you make sure security lets me in,' or, 'hey, is medical still going to be there' because in this time, we all got to check in and everything and go through the process. It's awesome to see that that level of passion from the talent."

"The Pride they take in NXT of what they went through when they were here, their fond remembrance of it and what it means to them, and then they're wanting to give back to that next gen and also come back here and be a part of it. I can't tell you how many talent have come here that went through this, and if they come back here to Full Sail, this happened to me a few weeks ago with somebody who's here, and they just said, 'oh my God, I'm more nervous about this than for PPVs and stuff like that. I haven't been here for so long. It's such a great place.' It just brings back memories for them. To me, it means everything. Everything."