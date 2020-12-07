Triple H appeared on a call post-NXT TakeOver WarGames to discuss the events of the night and answer some questions. Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc asked Triple H to comment on the possibility of Trey Miguel signing with NXT. Miguel was a part of the infamous Rascalz who worked on IMPACT Wrestling.

Triple H commented on the possibility of Trey Miguel signing, saying he does not want to talk about why people are not in the WWE. He suggested that new members of the WWE have to be 'all in', and passionate about the business.

"I don't want to talk about why people are or are not here. Obviously, there's a lot that goes into all of that, but for me, the people that do come here, it's seeing the heart and the passion. That really comes down to a lot of it. It's a passion business. You have to be all in. You have to be invested in this, every bit of you, and sometimes I see people that have been in a long time. And it shows that they've been in a long time. I don't know, sometimes that passion isn't there." H/t Wrestling Inc

Triple H says NXT is here to give everyone an opportunity to become stars

Triple H continued to talk about the aspirations of the WWE Performance Center. He claimed that now was the time for WWE hopefuls, be it experienced superstars who have been in the business for a while, or individuals who are dreaming of being part of the WWE, to take their chance. Triple H said he wants to give everyone who steps into the NXT ring a chance to become a star.

"Whether that be people that have been in this business for a while or whether that be people that have been dreaming about this their whole lives, now's the time for them to walk through the doors to try to live their dream. I want to give the opportunity to all of them, and that's what this is about. So you're going to see people who you've never heard of and you've never seen walk through these ropes, and you're gonna see people that you have heard of and you're excited to see what they can do next in their careers. We're gonna make them all stars hopefully." H/t Wrestling Inc

Regarding signing Dezmond Xavier/Zachary Wentz, Triple H says he’s impressed with a lot of what they’ve done so far, “but I don’t know that they’ve really had a lot of helping hand to help have them get to where they are. They’ve just sorta figured it out on their own.” — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 4, 2020

Surely, Triple H plans on giving this same opportunity to his new Performance Center signings, including Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz. The Game has already made it known that he is a fan of their work so far. Hopefully, Trey Miguel will join them soon.