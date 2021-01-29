Triple H comments on if he wants to take control of WWE

For years now, there have been debates about why Triple H would likely be the one to take control of WWE once and if the current WWE Chairman Vince McMahon decides to step down. Now, Triple H has commented on whether he envisions himself taking control of WWE.

Speaking on The Michael Kay Show, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H revealed that for him, it all comes down to the success of WWE, no matter who is leading the company. Triple H claimed that he wants to ensure WWE's tagline of 'then, now, forever'.

"Look, for me, all of this comes down to the success of WWE. I never started this on any standpoint — when I got into it, I just wanted to do it because I thought it was the greatest form of entertainment in the world, and you just want to be great at it and whatever comes along with it."

"As my career wound down, I realized I was just as fascinated with the behind the scenes of it. It's irrelevant to me who is steering the ship or who is doing what. There's plenty of work for everybody here. For me, it is all about insuring that, like the tagline says, then, now, forever. This brand of entertainment, that I personally consider the greatest blended form of entertainment in the world, [I hope] that it continues. So to me, it’s irrelevant to any of it. It's as long as it continues." (h/t WrestlingInc)

Triple H's current role in WWE

Triple H holds a major executive role in WWE, currently serving as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. He is also the founder and senior producer of WWE's third brand - NXT.

Apart from controlling things behind the scene, Triple H also appears occasionally on WWE TV as a performer and is one of the biggest attractions for the company's major shows. Triple H recently appeared on Monday Night RAW earlier this month to fill-in for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who missed the show after testing positive for COVID-19.

