Triple H confirms major WWE championship match announcement for Backlash

A huge title match is happening at Backlash now, and Triple H has confirmed the announcement and posted about it on social media.

Dominik Mysterio faced Penta, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor at WrestleMania, where he finally had a chance to become a singles champion on the main roster in WWE. He won the title in a massive moment for himself, becoming the Intercontinental Champion. The star even defeated his teammate, Finn Balor, to become the Intercontinental Champion.

Triple H also commented on the announcement, recalling the Guerrero Family's legacy and that of Penta, saying that two legacies of lucha libre would be going head to head at WWE Backlash.

"Two legacies of lucha libre go toe-to-toe this Saturday. #WWEBacklash," he wrote.

This will be Dominik Mysterio's first-ever Intercontinental title defense on a Premium Live Event after he won it at WrestleMania. Now, it's up to him to show that he can defend the title after he won it so impressively. However, Penta is not a pushover either, and he has his work cut out for him.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens and whether Penta becomes a champion in WWE now.

