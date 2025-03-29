Triple H confirms WWE legend has been replaced

Triple H confirmed this week that the company had replaced a WWE legend. The replacement has been named and appeared tonight.

On WWE SmackDown tonight, an unfamiliar face took his place on the roster. Mark Shunock, famous for his work in boxing ring announcing, has now taken up residence in WWE and will be a permanent part of SmackDown. This comes after the star replaced a legend from the blue brand, Lilian Garcia, who has now stepped away from the role.

Earlier, Garcia confirmed that she was done working full-time in SmackDown. She is not leaving WWE, as she will continue to work on Saturday Night's Main Event and special shows that the company hosts.

Triple H has now confirmed that's the case and welcomed her replacement, Mark Shunock, as a ring announcer in WWE. He said it had been Mark's first night as a ring announcer and that he was welcome to the team. He also congratulated him for the performance on the very first night.

".@MarkShunock crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for #SmackDown. Congratulations and welcome to the team."

The star will continue his duties on SmackDown as WWE heads into WrestleMania season, with Triple H having a busy few weeks ahead of him.

