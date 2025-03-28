WWE legend is officially replaced on SmackDown; Chelsea Green and Lilian Garcia react

A WWE legend is being replaced on SmackDown, and the news is now official. Both Chelsea Green and Lilian Garcia have reacted to the announcement.

Earlier today, Mark Shunock announced that he would be stepping into a new ring with WWE and joining SmackDown. The star is replacing the legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia, and he has promised that he will see everyone for the show at the O2.

"Stepping into a new ring with@WWE. Thrilled to join Friday Night SmackDown. Mark "Nash" will see you tomorrow night at @TheO2."

Lilian Garcia was not one to shy away from welcoming the name who was replacing her as the full-time SmackDown announcer. She welcomed him to the team and wished him the best of luck in his new role, asking him to enjoy the journey, and also saying that it was an awesome one.

"Congratulations & welcome to the team!! Best of luck in this new role. Enjoy the journey. It’s an awesome one!! 😊🙌🏼"

Chelsea Green also reacted, saying that she would see him on SmackDown.

"See you there Markyyyy!"

Lilian Garcia is stepping away from WWE as a full-time announcer

While Lilian Garcia will no longer be associated with SmackDown as the full-time announcer going forward, she is far from done with the company.

Last week, she announced that it was her final day with the blue brand as the announcer, but she was still going to be working on other projects with them. She also informed them that she would be singing at special events and would also be working for the company for the Saturday Night's Main Event shows.

As a result, fans have not seen the last of the legendary announcer quite yet, even if it is going to be some time before she appears again.

