  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H congratulates 28-year-old star on major win despite backlash from fans

Triple H congratulates 28-year-old star on major win despite backlash from fans

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 17, 2025 19:56 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE CCO Triple H [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

WWE Head of Creative Triple H shared a social media update to congratulate a star despite strong backlash against the latter. The 28-year-old secured a massive win last night.

Ad

In the main event of AAA TripleMania XXXIII, El Hijo del Vikingo successfully defended the AAA Mega Title in a Four-Way Match against WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.

In an intriguing turn of events, the Mexican crowd started booing the champion after the match despite him being a babyface, as there was massive support for "Dirty" Dom and El Grande Americano. Curiously, Vikingo was the one to take the AAA Mega Title off Alberto El Patron (fka Alberto Del Rio), another crowd favorite in Mexico.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Triple H took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself with his signature "finger point" pose alongside El Hijo del Vikingo. In the caption, he congratulated everyone involved in the show, and specifically the AAA Mega Champion.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

"Honoring a legacy while forging the future. Congratulations to everyone involved and to our @luchalibreaaa Mega Champion, @hijodelvikingoaaaoficial [El Hijo del Vikingo]," he wrote.
Ad

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran blasts Triple H over popular star's WWE exit

Karrion Kross and Scarlett exited WWE earlier this month after their contracts with the global juggernaut expired. It came as a shock to many, as The Herald of Doomsday was one of the leading merch sellers on the roster over the last few months.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo claimed that Triple H did not want Karrion Kross in the company, as he was smarter than the CCO. The veteran noted that The Game saw Kross as a threat. He criticized the WWE Head of Creative for not offering Karrion a contract himself and having it delivered to the two-time NXT Champion through a middleman instead.

Ad
"Let’s be clear about what happened here. He [Triple H] didn’t want him. He did not want Karrion Kross. Why? Because Karrion Kross is a threat to him. Karrion Kross is smarter than he is. He doesn’t want him, Coach. He doesn’t offer him a contract 6 months to 3 months out. He has a middleman delivering the contract," Russo said.

Following his departure from WWE, Karrion Kross revealed that he was still open to a return to the wrestling promotion. Only time will tell if the 40-year-old ever gets re-signed in the future.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications