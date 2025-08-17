Triple H congratulates 28-year-old star on major win despite backlash from fans

WWE Head of Creative Triple H shared a social media update to congratulate a star despite strong backlash against the latter. The 28-year-old secured a massive win last night.In the main event of AAA TripleMania XXXIII, El Hijo del Vikingo successfully defended the AAA Mega Title in a Four-Way Match against WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.In an intriguing turn of events, the Mexican crowd started booing the champion after the match despite him being a babyface, as there was massive support for &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom and El Grande Americano. Curiously, Vikingo was the one to take the AAA Mega Title off Alberto El Patron (fka Alberto Del Rio), another crowd favorite in Mexico.Meanwhile, Triple H took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself with his signature &quot;finger point&quot; pose alongside El Hijo del Vikingo. In the caption, he congratulated everyone involved in the show, and specifically the AAA Mega Champion.&quot;Honoring a legacy while forging the future. Congratulations to everyone involved and to our @luchalibreaaa Mega Champion, @hijodelvikingoaaaoficial [El Hijo del Vikingo],&quot; he wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrestling veteran blasts Triple H over popular star's WWE exitKarrion Kross and Scarlett exited WWE earlier this month after their contracts with the global juggernaut expired. It came as a shock to many, as The Herald of Doomsday was one of the leading merch sellers on the roster over the last few months.Speaking on a recent edition of the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo claimed that Triple H did not want Karrion Kross in the company, as he was smarter than the CCO. The veteran noted that The Game saw Kross as a threat. He criticized the WWE Head of Creative for not offering Karrion a contract himself and having it delivered to the two-time NXT Champion through a middleman instead.&quot;Let’s be clear about what happened here. He [Triple H] didn’t want him. He did not want Karrion Kross. Why? Because Karrion Kross is a threat to him. Karrion Kross is smarter than he is. He doesn’t want him, Coach. He doesn’t offer him a contract 6 months to 3 months out. He has a middleman delivering the contract,&quot; Russo said. Following his departure from WWE, Karrion Kross revealed that he was still open to a return to the wrestling promotion. Only time will tell if the 40-year-old ever gets re-signed in the future.