"It's been an honor" - 14-time world champion congratulates John Cena on 20-year anniversary in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has sent a heartfelt message to John Cena for completing 20 years in the company.

The Cenation Leader made his debut on an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2002 as The Prototype. He was called up to the main roster in the same year as former WWE Champions Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar.

During his career, John Cena has feuded and collided with The Cerebral Assassin on multiple occasions.

Triple H recently sent out a video on Twitter congratulating his former rival on his 20-year anniversary in WWE.

"Like to take a second to congratulate John Cena on 20 unbelievable years in the WWE [sic]. You know it's been an honor, to watch John, and his growth, through that period of time. Through determination, grit, hard work, just constantly being the hardest worker. Made himself the success he was for those 20 years. Arguably, the greatest superstar in the history of the WWE. But not only that. Through those 20 years, becoming the greatest ambassador, and truly representing what it means to be a WWE Superstar."

The 14-time world champion added that he was honored to share the ring with the 16-time world champion:

"John, I was honored to share the ring with you for all those years. I am honored to call you a friend. Congratulations on the 20 years, and I look forward to what you bring to the world for the next 20." (0:01-0:59)

The WWE Universe is excited for John Cena's return on RAW

After being away from WWE for nearly a year, the 16-time world champion will finally return on tonight's episode of RAW.

With SummerSlam only a few weeks away, it wouldn't be shocking if a match gets scheduled between him and another superstar for the event. Many believe the current United States Champion Theory is the most likely candidate, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Whatever it may be, fans are thrilled to see Cena again. It'll be interesting to see what happens on RAW tonight. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for updates from tonight's show!

