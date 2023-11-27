Triple H is not the only creative force behind the Bloodline, says WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE has undoubtedly climbed to new heights under Triple H's creative control. Arguably, the biggest success story is the Bloodline. A Hall of Famer recently shared his thoughts on the creative factors behind the faction's dominance.

Roman Reigns and his allies have claimed the Stamford-based promotion as their personal playground for years. While the stable is not quite at its former glory at the moment, it must be noted that they had set astounding records with their title reigns. Given the timeline, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long pointed out that Vince McMahon was also involved in kicking off the storyline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated:

"I think that when Bloodline was started and all that, Vince (McMahon) was right there. Don't get me wrong, Hunter is doing a great job, but we must remember that just because we haven't seen Vince, that does not mean he is not involved. So I think he had just as much involvement in creative as Hunter did." [1:17 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

What is next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in WWE?

Known for his rare title defenses, the last time fans saw the Tribal Chief in combat was at Crown Jewel. While there was significant fan support for LA Knight to win, Reigns was able to retain his belt.

Many had hoped that LA Knight would get another chance at Royal Rumble as well. However, a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has claimed otherwise.

"We were told that as of this time Reigns vs. Knight is not the title match at Rumble. That is Reigns’ next match. There are those who feel it should be Knight in that spot but we were told Levesque has another plan right now."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H is planning for the leader of the Bloodline in WWE.

