Triple H could have debuted popular WWE SmackDown star in the Royal Rumble - Reports

Triple H has been the mastermind behind WWE programming since taking over the role as the head of creative since Vince McMahon's first retirement in 2022.

The Game had the option of debuting SmackDown superstar Maxxine Dupri and NXT rookie Ivy Nile at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, as per a report from PW Insider.

The Women's Royal Rumble is one of the biggest matches of the year as it sets the course for the Road to WrestleMania. This year's Rumble was won by Rhea Ripley, who scored seven eliminations. In the end, the Australian star eliminated Liv Morgan to punch her ticket to a title match at WrestleMania 39.

Nia Jax, Tamina, and Chelsea Green were the surprise entrants in the match. However, WWE had Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri on standby in case one of the wrestlers could not make it to the premium live event.

Maxxine Dupri made her WWE debut on July 22, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Dupri made an immediate impact as she became the new director of talent for Maximum Male Models (MMM), a faction that LA Knight formerly managed. She is yet to have a main roster match in the company.

Maxxine Dupri intends to win a title in WWE one day

Maxxine Dupri was a product of the company's Performance Center. She made her debut in NXT before moving up to the main roster in mid-2022. Before joining the developmental brand, she was a cheerleader for major teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Phoenix Suns.

Having seen her team lose big matches, the former Sofia Cromwell is keen to win a major title in her new surroundings.

"I cheered for the Los Angeles Rams and went all the way to the Super Bowl and our team lost," Maxxine said. "I then cheered for the Phoenix Suns and went all the way to the NBA Finals and our team lost. I’m at this point in my life where I’m sick and tired of my championships being left in the hands of men who can’t finish the job. That’s why I’m here in the WWE; to take my championship into my own hands.”

The 25-year-old has gotten a lot of television time as a manager so far. It will be interesting to see how she performs in the ring.

