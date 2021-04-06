Triple H on who decides the WWE Hall of Fame inductees

Triple H has disclosed the WWE Hall of Fame selection process and revealed who decides the legends that go into the Hall of Fame. The Game said that a number of people are involved in the selection process and that Vince McMahon takes the final call.

The WWE Hall of Fame began way back in 1993, with Andre the Giant being the first person inducted. So far, over 200 people have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

On his recent appearance on Pardon My Take, Triple H was asked about the process of selecting who goes into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"So, there's a lot of people that put in suggestions on it from within the company. So, writing teams, people in television production... so, across the board there's a lot of people putting in input into it. And then it gets whittled down by different departments till we get to a base of more people than we need and then Vince (McMahon) makes the final call on where it's going to go from there."

Triple H explained that Vince McMahon also looks at those legends that can bring in ratings and entertain the WWE Universe. The Game stated that McMahon looks at the entertainment value from the Hall of Fame show.

2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductees

BREAKING: As first reported by @FOXSports, @TherealRVD is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/hUMbomRPm9 — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2021

This year's WWE Hall of Fame will have not only the Class of 2021 but also the Class of 2020, as last year's inductees could not be inducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will see the likes of The Bella Twins, nWo, JBL, Titus O'Neil, The British Bulldog and Jushin Liger be inducted.

The 2021 class features Rob Van Dam, Kane, The Great Khali, Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff and musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Can’t wait for you guys to see this special moment honouring my dad, and the rest of the amazing class of the 2020 @WWE Hall of Fame on April 6th on @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/OkM70iE20j — The British Bulldog (@_daveyboysmith) March 30, 2021

