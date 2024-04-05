"Triple H definitely putting a title on her after WrestleMania XL" - Fans react to 5-time champion's victory outside WWE

WWE Superstars are present in Philadelphia ahead of the biggest two-night events in the company's history. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Shayna Baszler's dominant performance at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X and wanted the star to be pushed into the Stamford-based promotion.

Shayna Baszler was stuck in limbo for a while under Vince McMahon's creative leadership after moving to WWE's main roster. The Queen of Spades spent years in the women's tag team division after losing her push as a singles star during the Pandemic Era.

Lately, WWE has been collaborating with other promotions, and Baszler competed outside of Titanland ahead of WrestleMania XL. Fans reacted to her dominant performance against Masha Slamovich. The fans want the management to push her to the top in the coming months.

Check out some reactions below:

NXT's Charlie Dempsey scored a victory during the show, along with several former WWE stars. The audience has been blown away by The Queen of Spades' recent performance and wants to see the star utilized in the promotion in a great capacity.

Shayna Baszler recalls feeling lost and down after losing a major match against popular WWE star

Shayna Baszler had one of the best runs on the developmental brand during its golden period under Triple H's creative leadership. The Submission Magician dominated the competition and broke records before finally arriving on the main roster.

However, the previous regime had a different vision and idea when it came to Baszler and booked her poorly. During a conversation on Busted Open Radio, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed that she felt lost and down after losing to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania during the Pandemic Era.

"There was a time period after I had that [WWE WrestleMania 36] match with Becky [Lynch]," Baszler said. "I lost and I was down about that... WrestleMania seems like the end of the [line], right? So I [was] like, 'Now what? I missed it. [I have] the type of style where people go, 'Oh! Shayna's back!'" Baszler continued. "And it's a threat. With what I bring to the table, it's not a common thing, especially as far as the women's division."

Luckily, she talked to her coach about it and ended up having a decent run on the main roster before the arrival of the new regime. It will be interesting to see if the performance at Bloodsport X could act as a launching pad for Baszler in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on Shayna Baszler? Sound off by using the discuss button.

