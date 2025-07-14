Triple H calls Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus "a generational battle"; sends a message to the Hall of Famer

Triple H sent a message to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus after their match at WWE Evolution 2025. Stratton successfully retained the WWE Women's Championship after an incredible match against Stratus.
Stratton and Stratus were no strangers to each other heading into tonight's match. They teamed up at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event in a winning effort against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match.
At Evolution 2025, Tiffany Stratton successfully retained her WWE Women's Championship against Stratus. After the match, Triple H sent a message to the champion and her latest challenger, calling their match "a generational battle." The Game also praised Trish Stratus for her incredible outing in the ring.
"A generational battle…#AndStill …and @trishstratuscom you still got it. #WWEEvolution," Triple H wrote.
Check out Triple H's post on X:
Tiffany Stratton has successfully defended the gold on multiple occasions since dethroning Nia Jax in January. She cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on the former champion and has already defeated Charlotte Flair, Jax, among other challengers who have stepped up to the 26-year-old.
She will defend the title against Jade Cargill, who became the #1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship after winning the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament. However, there could be a major change to the SummerSlam Premium Live Event if Stratton loses the title before the show.
