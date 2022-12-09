Unlike the old regime, fans and the roster had high hopes for Triple H and the new regime, which came into power after Vince McMahon retired from the company in July. Recently, Apollo Crews revealed that Hunter has developed a personal relationship with a majority of the roster.

After spending nearly a decade with the company's developmental brand, Triple H took some time off earlier due to health issues and was replaced by Shawn Michaels to head the new rebooted version of the brand. However, Hunter returned to the company with more power, which led to the creation of a new regime.

Since his rise to the top, several talents have shown a positive outlook toward the company and the personnel running the show. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Apollo Crews claimed that a majority of the roster has developed a personal relationship with The Game:

"I believe it has because a lot of guys from NXT 2.0 have got to work and developed a personal relationship with him too where they might not have developed a personal relationship with the boss before. I think it helps a lot just knowing that you have that kind of connection with somebody who's in that position. [From 13:30 to 13:52]

It will be interesting to see what's next for the company under the new regime led by Triple H and co.

Apollo Crews became a staple on NXT under Triple H's regime

Earlier this year, the old regime heard from fans as they felt Apollo Crews was being wasted on the main roster. After debuting on SmackDown, Crews began working with Titus O'Neil but couldn't win any gold.

During the Pandemic Era, Crews received a major push when he became the United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion on different occasions in less than twelve months on the main roster.

Earlier this year, he returned to NXT and began working with younger talent. After the regime change, Crews got into a major feud with Grayson Waller, which ended at Halloween Havoc 2022 in a Casket match.

Recently, Crews has been feuding with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The two will face each other for the first time at WWE NXT Deadline. It will be interesting to see if Crews can dethrone Breakker.

What are your thoughts on Apollo Crews' booking under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comment section.

