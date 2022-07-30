"That’s a challenge" - Triple H discusses his first week as the WWE Head of Creative

WWE Head of Creative Triple H recently commented on how he's handling his first week in the new role.

The Game assumed the role after former CEO and Head of Creative Vince McMahon publicly announced his retirement at the age of 76. The former also returned as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations after John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave due to being under investigation by the Board of Directors.

Speaking to Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes during the SummerSlam media scrum, Triple H stated that he's had a busy week as the head of creative. He added that he has been enjoying it and is hopeful that everyone else is working as hard as he is.

“That’s a challenge [being Head of Creative]. [...] We finished TV, we was home for a little bit, flew out here [to Nashville], my kid’s birthday’s in the middle, flew out here, came to day one of tryouts, when it was over [I] flew home, had meetings late into the night with our partners, had a board meeting in the morning, flew back here yesterday afternoon, finished the last half of the tryout, was working on the shows all night long, and I’m not complaining about it. I love it, and everybody here is working just as hard as I am.”

Road Dogg says Triple H should have been the WWE Head of Creative a long time ago

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg shared his thoughts on his former ally Triple H becoming the new head of creative. The two stars were a part of the D-Generation X stable.

During his appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Dogg said there would be a change in the company, with The Cerebral Assassin assuming his new role. He also said that The Game should have been Head of Creative for a while.

"I think things are gonna change in the WWE and its time, you know what I mean? I think it was time, and it's a seat that, I believe, Hunter should have been sitting in for a while. I'm glad he's finally there and now I think the wrestling fan will appreciate that a lot more too."

With SummerSlam round the corner this Saturday night, it'll be interesting to see what The Game and WWE have in store for fans at the event. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will headline the show as they clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

