Triple H discusses hilarious incident involving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn that got him "concerned"

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently joked about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens filling up on Snickers during their press conference.

KO and Sami created history as they ended The Usos' record-breaking title reign and became the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The win came after possibly the best match of the night, where the two tandems put on an instant classic for the main event of Night 1.

During the WrestleMania Saturday press conference, Triple H came to address some questions and instantly joked that he was afraid that they were running out of chocolate bars with the way The Prizefighter and Sami Zayn kept eating them during their segment of the press conference.

Hunter also took the opportunity to thank all the fans and sponsors for making WrestleMania Night 1 a grand success.

"I was afraid we were gonna run out Snickers up here. Sami Kept going, Kevin kept eating. I was starting to get concerned." [From 36:42 - 36:49]

You can watch the full video here:

Triple H congratulated the team that made WrestleMania a success

During the same conversation, Triple H spoke highly of all the producers and technicians backstage that were working round the clock to make WrestleMania 39 a success.

"When you see what's done here in this stadium, Jason Robinson, Kevin Dunn's team, that built that set. I've seen it since its conception stage and when I walked in here the other night for the first time, I was blown away. The pictures, the videos, nothing did it justice. When I walked in here and finally saw it, it just took my breath away." [From 38:17 - 38:41]

The Game also heaped praise on the stars who put on some great performances in the ring. He stated that the WWE Superstars appearing on Night 2 had their task cut out for them after the stellar performances on Night 1.

