Triple H answered a few questions regarding the WWE during a recent discussion at the Learfield IMG College Intercollegiate Athletics Forum 2020. Triple H covered a number of topics, including what the WWE looks for in talent, the importance of passion for work and the WWE Performance Centers in Orlando and London.

Speaking on these locations, Triple H said that the two centers are the key to the future of the WWE. The facilities allow them to develop the stars of WWE. He went on to say that 95% of the WWE roster goes through the Performance Center:

"[It’s] really the key to the future for us, because it allows us to create the stars of tomorrow. And when you look at the rosters of Raw, SmackDown and NXT but especially of Raw and SmackDown, 95% of those talent came through the Performance Center and that system." H/t Metro

Triple H says that charisma and passion are necessary to be successful

Triple H also discussed what characteristics he thought are necessary in order for someone to succeed in the wrestling business. He also offered some insight into what the WWE looks for in its future talent. He focused on how having a passion for the business helps people go above and beyond themselves.

Triple H has commented on the need for charisma and passion before, having mentioned the same traits when the WWE signed Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of the Rascalz.

Describes The Rascalz as two humble guys hungry for opportunity. Says they’ll run through a brick wall, so to speak, to prove themselves and it makes him want to do the same for them in return. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 4, 2020

Triple H stated that 'charisma is king' when the WWE looks to hire new talent. Additionally, he said he would take people with "heart" and "hunger" for work in this business.

"For us, charisma is king. I’m looking for that person, male or female, that walks into a room and you’re drawn to them. That just has that charisma factor. You’re looking for the people that have the skillset. But it’s funny for me, I’ll take heart and hunger. They’ll work a lot harder and they might make mistakes, but in those mistakes you’ll find excellence. And they’ll go above and beyond to prove themselves." H/t Metro

We would like to thank our #SBJIAF Gold Sponsor @WWE for their continued support, and @TripleH for coming on today and discussing how to localize a global brand! pic.twitter.com/OANSedp3Ba — SBJ Conferences & Events (@SBJ_Events) December 9, 2020

Triple H has raised some interesting points regarding what the WWE looks for in its talent. It is safe to say that they have not disappointed with their recruiting methods so far. If the WWE and Triple H choose to continue down this path, then their future looks bright.