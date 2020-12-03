WWE has announced the latest Class of Performance Center recruits, and there are a few familiar names on the list.

The latest WWE PC Class includes Dezmond Xavier, Alex Zayne, Zachary Wentz, Sojiru "Ikemen" Higuchi, Anriel Howard, and Russ Taylor.

The latest class of recruits to report to the WWE Performance Center include independent wrestling standouts @DezmondXavier, @zachary_wentz and @AlexZayne. 👀 @WWEPC https://t.co/iGzqKroV0R — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2020

More details on the latest WWE signings

The signings of Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz - who competed together as part of The Rascalz faction in IMPACT Wrestling - were always expected to happen.

However, it's interesting to note that the third member of The Rascalz, Trey Miguel, has not been mentioned in the list, and there are currently no updates on his status.

Dezmond Xavier, real name Deveon Everheart Akien, has been wrestling for nine years, and he rose to fame as part of The Rascalz in IMPACT Wrestling. Zachary Wentz, real name Zachary Green, is a 26-year-old wrestler who previously even had a career in MMA.

Alex Zayne, real name Alex Brandenburg, is another popular indie wrestler who has worked for promotions such as Ring of Honor, Game Changer Wrestling, and Black Label Pro. Zayne has been wrestling for almost 15 years.

A student of former WWE US Champion Tajiri, Sojiru "Ikemen" Higuchi hails from Japan, and the 26-year-old wrestler has worked for All-Japan Pro Wrestling and Wrestle-1.

Russ Taylor has been performing since 2004, and the well-traveled veteran has competed around the world. Taylor had previously appeared on RAW in June 2019 as an enhancement talent. Taylor has worked in Germany, Japan, and the United States.

Anriel Howard is the only recruit from the latest list who doesn't have a wrestling background. The 23-year-old is a former basketball player who played at Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The Georgia native was picked in the 2019 WNBA draft and has represented the Seattle Storm.

The signings of two members of The Rascalz are inarguably the most newsworthy names from the lot. Xavier and Wentz left IMPACT Wrestling last month amid rumors of them being WWE-bound. The rumors have turned out to be accurate, but the absence of Trey Miguel will surely raise many questions.

Nonetheless, the new batch of recruits looks quite promising, and the fans should expect to see them in NXT in the future.