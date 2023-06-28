"Triple H doesn’t know how to create stars" - Fans blame Hunter for the poor booking of rising WWE Superstar

The WWE Universe has often praised Triple H for his booking and creative direction, which he has provided for nearly a year on the main roster. However, fans blame The Game and his booking for the current and the youngest United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Last year, Triple H changed Austin Theory's gimmick and made him more serious about his craft inside the squared circle. He also put the United States Championship on Theory, but A-Town's booking has been inconsistent on several levels upon winning the US title for the second time in his career.

Recently, Austin Theory crossed 200 days as the United States Champion, but cannot win a single match without outside interference. After beating Sheamus and Jey Uso, fans were upset and blamed Hunter for the way he booked Theory as the champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

Check out some of the reactions below:

. @Bub3m16 Honest thoughts on how Triple H has booked Austin Theory? Honest thoughts on how Triple H has booked Austin Theory? https://t.co/C6gAKzWQe3

chris @christahphur @Bub3m16 I’d be telling WWE and Triple H to get their act together or else I’d be looking elsewhere tbh. Mishandled for over a year now, it’s ridiculous what they have done to this man’s career so far. @Bub3m16 I’d be telling WWE and Triple H to get their act together or else I’d be looking elsewhere tbh. Mishandled for over a year now, it’s ridiculous what they have done to this man’s career so far.

Alf @WolvesAlf @Bub3m16 Terribly but Hunter is so bad at this booking thing @Bub3m16 Terribly but Hunter is so bad at this booking thing

The company might be quite high on Austin Theory, but the booking of the rising star speaks otherwise. Fans have often criticized Theory's run as the champion and feel Hunter can improve the booking but hasn't taken any initiative to make Theory the next big thing in the company.

What has Austin Theory done under Triple H's leadership in WWE?

In 2019, Austin Theory signed with WWE and worked under Triple H's NXT for a while before being moved to the main roster for a brief run. After the failed run, Theory returned to NXT and joined forces alongside Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell called The Way.

Hunter booked Theory alongside Gargano for the sole purpose of learning. However, Vince McMahon wanted another crack at the star, which is when he was drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2021 and became McMahon's protege for a while and won the United States Champion.

However, the new regime changed Theory's gimmick, and he won the United States Championship for the second time in his career. Triple H's new regime in WWE put Theory in high-profile matches against stars like Bobby Lashley, John Cena, and Seth Rollins.

Unfortunately, Theory's run as champion has run out of steam, and fans are often clamoring for a new champion as the poor booking decisions made under the new regime have harmed A-Town's momentum. Currently, he is on Friday Night SmackDown with the United States Championship.

What are your thoughts on Austin Theory's run as the WWE United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

