Triple H doesn’t understand wrestling fundamentals, claims WWE veteran in fiery rant: "He is not qualified at all" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo blasted Triple H on a recent rant. He questioned the Hall of Famer's credentials as booker.

Ad

Hunter took over as the head of the creative team after Vince McMahon stepped away from his role as the CEO and Chairman of the WWE. Since then, Triple H has overseen the company through some radical changes including the Netflix deal, unprecedented partnerships with promotions like TNA and AAA, and a recent deal with ESPN.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran noted that The Game was only managing the creative team because of his marriage to Stephanie McMahon. He felt that if Hunter was not married to Vince McMahon's daughter, he would never become the Chief Content Officer of WWE. Russo stated that The Game did not understand the basic fundamentals of babyface and heel dynamics, leading to poor-quality shows every week.

Ad

Trending

"Let's be one thousand percent honest because nobody is going to say this. As a matter of fact, maybe the only person that would say this or one of a very, very, very few would be Bret Hart. Because let's be honest, outside of marrying the boss' daughter, how qualified is Triple H for the position he's in. Let's be honest because I am telling you from a creative standpoint, he is not qualified at all, at all. What I'm talking about is basic fundamentals, basic babyface, heel fundamentals. He is not qualified when it comes to creative."

Ad

Ad

Triple H has been under fire recently after an underwhelming Wrestlepalooza event this past weekend. ESPN was reportedly not happy with the premium live event, and that reflected in an article published on their website.

While using quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!