Triple H doesn’t understand wrestling fundamentals, claims WWE veteran in fiery rant: "He is not qualified at all" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo blasted Triple H on a recent rant. He questioned the Hall of Famer's credentials as booker.
Hunter took over as the head of the creative team after Vince McMahon stepped away from his role as the CEO and Chairman of the WWE. Since then, Triple H has overseen the company through some radical changes including the Netflix deal, unprecedented partnerships with promotions like TNA and AAA, and a recent deal with ESPN.
On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran noted that The Game was only managing the creative team because of his marriage to Stephanie McMahon. He felt that if Hunter was not married to Vince McMahon's daughter, he would never become the Chief Content Officer of WWE. Russo stated that The Game did not understand the basic fundamentals of babyface and heel dynamics, leading to poor-quality shows every week.
"Let's be one thousand percent honest because nobody is going to say this. As a matter of fact, maybe the only person that would say this or one of a very, very, very few would be Bret Hart. Because let's be honest, outside of marrying the boss' daughter, how qualified is Triple H for the position he's in. Let's be honest because I am telling you from a creative standpoint, he is not qualified at all, at all. What I'm talking about is basic fundamentals, basic babyface, heel fundamentals. He is not qualified when it comes to creative."
Triple H has been under fire recently after an underwhelming Wrestlepalooza event this past weekend. ESPN was reportedly not happy with the premium live event, and that reflected in an article published on their website.
While using quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.
WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!