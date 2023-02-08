"Triple H dropped the ball again" – WWE Universe erupts as Toxic Attraction ended after hinting at a massive match

Triple H might not be the head creative for the developmental brand, but most of the pitches still go through The Game. Last night, fans were heartbroken as Toxic Attraction ended when Jacy Jayne attacked Gigi Dolin. Fans continued to show their disappointment as a match against Damage CTRL was teased.
In 2021, Mandy Rose created Toxic Attraction alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to conquer the women's division of the-then Black and Gold brand. The trio had a successful run in the company until Rose was released from her contract after dropping the NXT Women's Championship.
Following Mandy's release, Dolin and Jayne got lost in the shuffle but stayed around the title picture as they feuded with Roxanne Perez. Last night, fans blamed Triple H for ending the group. Fans were also disappointed as WWE teased a match between the duo and Damage CTRL before ending their alliance.
It will be interesting to see what's next for Dolin and Jayne and what will be the state of NXT's women's tag team division.
Toxic Attraction was a top act in WWE NXT after Triple H went on a hiatus
In 2021, the old regime headed by Vince McMahon wanted to make drastic changes to the developmental brand as they rebooted the show once again. After the reboot, Shawn Michaels became the creative head of NXT and began working for the brand.
Meanwhile, Triple H took some time off from the company as he was dealing with cardiac issues, which kept him out of the company until the beginning of 2022. Toxic Attraction was created by Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne around the same time.
The team was one of the top and hottest acts in the company as Rose went on to hold the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days and Dolin and Jayne won the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions on two different occasions which lasted over 240 days.
Unfortunately, the stable ended on the latest episode of NXT, where Jacy attacked Dolin. Last year, Mandy Rose dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez before leaving the company.
