Triple H drops massive tease ahead of landscape changing episode of Smackdown

WWE Head of Creative Triple H has shared a tease on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show airs live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, near Chicago.The September 5 episode of the blue brand is expected to be a special one for multiple reasons. It will be 17-time World Champion John Cena's final SmackDown appearance. RAW star CM Punk will also be at the show, with many fans speculating about his wife, AJ Lee's, return following The Second City Saint's recent interaction with Becky Lynch.Ahead of the show, Triple H took to his X/Twitter account to celebrate the wrestling promotion's four-decade partnership with the Allstate Arena. The Game teased that something special might take place at the show, noting that the venue was magical, and the promotion was down to make more of it.&quot;40 years of @WWE history. Epic matches, jaw-dropping returns, and game-changing debuts. The @AllstateArena holds a special place in the heart of every Superstar who gets the chance to perform here. This place is magic…let’s make some more tonight. #Smackdown in Chicago will be 🔥🔥🔥,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the X/Twitter post below:John Cena confirms that the Chicago show will be his final WWE SmackDownJohn Cena is all set to retire from professional wrestling by the end of 2025. Before he bids adieu to the squared circle, the veteran will make his final appearance on the blue brand tonight.The WWE legend took to his X/Twitter account to recall that he made his debut for the Stamford-based company at the very same venue. Cena further confirmed that his appearance in front of a packed Chicago crowd later tonight would be his last ever on the blue brand.&quot;My @WWE debut was on #Smackdown at @AllstateArena. Few, if any, places rival the feeling in that building with a sold-out Chicago crowd. We get to do it one last time for my final Smackdown appearance. Tonight is one you are NOT going to want to miss. Let’s go CHI-TOWN!,&quot; he wrote.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:John Cena @JohnCenaLINKMy @WWE debut was on #Smackdown at @AllstateArena. Few, if any, places rival the feeling in that building with a sold-out Chicago crowd. We get to do it one last time for my final Smackdown appearance. Tonight is one you are NOT going to want to miss. Let’s go CHI-TOWN!John Cena will reportedly wrestle WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn at the show. The Cenation Leader and The Underdog from the Underground have previously competed in a one-on-one contest only once. The match took place on the May 4, 2015, edition of Monday Night RAW, with Cena emerging victorious to retain the United States Championship.Who do you think will win the match if John Cena and Sami Zayn wrestle tonight? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!