John Cena to wrestle current WWE champion on SmackDown - Reports

WWE legend John Cena is reportedly set to wrestle a current champion on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show airs tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.According to BodySlam.net, The Cenation Leader will wrestle WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn tonight on the blue brand. The two stars have previously locked horns in a singles match only once. On the May 4, 2015, edition of Monday Night RAW, The Underdog from the Underground unsuccessfully challenged Cena for the WWE United States Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena's most recent in-ring appearance was at the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, where he defeated Logan Paul in a highly engaging contest. Sami Zayn, on the other hand, wrestled his last match the night before the PLE. He pinned Solo Sikoa on the blue brand to become the new WWE United States Champion.John Cena shares a message ahead of WWE SmackDownThe 17-time World Champion recently took to his X/Twitter account to share a message ahead of his final appearance on the blue brand.The veteran noted that he made his WWE debut on SmackDown in the Allstate Arena. He added that the feeling inside the building with a sold-out Chicago crowd was very special. Cena further hyped the show, stating that the fans would not want to miss out on the action tonight.&quot;My @WWE debut was on #Smackdown at @AllstateArena. Few, if any, places rival the feeling in that building with a sold-out Chicago crowd. We get to do it one last time for my final Smackdown appearance. Tonight is one you are NOT going to want to miss. Let’s go CHI-TOWN!,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the X/Twitter post below:John Cena @JohnCenaLINKMy @WWE debut was on #Smackdown at @AllstateArena. Few, if any, places rival the feeling in that building with a sold-out Chicago crowd. We get to do it one last time for my final Smackdown appearance. Tonight is one you are NOT going to want to miss. Let’s go CHI-TOWN!WWE is advertising John Cena and Sami Zayn for the show. However, the wrestling promotion hasn't officially announced a match between the two stars. It will be interesting to see how things unfold later tonight on SmackDown.