Triple H reacts to 76ers playoff win; Approves of Joel Embiid's choice of celebration

Triple H is one of the most iconic figures in the wrestling industry. The former 14-time world champion is known for his in-ring persona, mic skills and wrestling ability.

One of the most memorable things about Triple H was his time with D-Generation X. The stable is one of the most popular groups in pro-wrestling and the D-X Chop was one of the moves that symbolize the group.

Recently, NBA superstar and Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid paid tribute to Triple H and D-Generation X by performing the D-X Chop following an emphatic win over the Washington Wizards.

Not only did Triple H approve, but it looks like The Game will be supporting the 76ers for the remainder of the NBA Playoffs. He took to Twitter to share his support and his approval.

Embiid's celebration has become so viral that it has even started a new hashtag, #ThrustTheProcess.

The D-X Chop is an iconic move, and it comes as no surprise that a personality such as Joel Embiid would choose to use it as his celebration. The Philadephia 76ers currently hold a 3-0 lead over their opponents and will be looking for a clean sweep.

Needless to say that Triple H will be watching closely and may perhaps join the celebrations in-person if the 76ers were to go all the way.

Triple H is a huge fan of sports, including soccer and football

Despite being a pro-wrestling veteran and a die-hard wrestling fan, Triple H is known to dabble in other sports as well. The Game is a huge fan of both Soccer and the NFL.

The former nine-time WWE Champion is a huge fan of the NFL's New England Patriots as well as the Premier League's West Ham United. He has shown his support on a number of occasions.

Triple H is also known for sending customized WWE Championship belts to the winning teams of the NFL, NBA, MLB, Premier League and even the IPL. There can be no denying the Cerebral Assassin's love for sports.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's decision to support the Philadephia 76ers and Joel Embiid? Do you think that Triple H could return to the ring at any point in this year? Let us know in the comments section below!

