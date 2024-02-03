Triple H endorses 24-year-old former champion after signing with SmackDown

It hasn't been the best week for Triple H despite him stating that it was an amazing week for WWE. He now finds himself in a different pit of fire with regard to criticism from the fans. Aside from the negativity, he has now directly endorsed a 24-year-old former champion who signed with WWE SmackDown.

This week on the blue brand, Nick Aldis was a busy man. He made two major exclusive signings in the form of Naomi and former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. He also looked to lure Bron Breakker, but Adam Pearce managed to delay the former NXT Champion's decision for a few more days.

Tiffany Stratton made an impact in a big way by defeating "Michin" Mia Yim on WWE SmackDown and finishing her with what many consider the best moonsault in WWE. Triple H gave her a ringing endorsement on social media following a successful SmackDown debut:

Triple H will be looking to move past his most difficult Press Conference yet

As mentioned earlier, it hasn't been a great week for Triple H in terms of fan perception. For the last decade or so, The King of Kings' work in WWE NXT and now the main roster has made him a darling of the WWE Universe.

It seemed like he could do no wrong, but the Royal Rumble press conference saw a lot of fans criticizing him. While praising Cody Rhodes for his genuine response to the Vince McMahon allegations, the opposite was felt about The Game, who holds a considerably higher executive position within the company. He was even a member of the board before the TKO merger.

Now, following the shocking decision to have Cody Rhodes back out of a WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns, The Game finds himself subject to a new wave of criticism on Twitter, with virtually every post being swarmed by angry fans who felt he made the wrong choice for WrestleMania 40's main event.

