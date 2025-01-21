"Triple H don't entertain the idea," "Nobody wants this" - Fans react to 39-year-old WWE star's run

WWE is set to host its second edition of the revived Saturday Night's Main Event a week before the Royal Rumble in February 2025. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Jey Uso's run under Triple H's regime heading into WrestleMania 41.

Earlier this month, the management booked a one-on-one match between Jey Uso and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Many thought the booking was abrupt and that WWE was forced to fill out the card for the event before the Royal Rumble.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Jey Uso and Gunther had a segment in the ring, and Main Event Jey held the prestigious title to close the segment. While the outcome seems predictable to many, fans are against the idea of Jey Uso capturing the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther heading into WrestleMania 41.

"Giving Jey the world title will be a huge mistake," one fan wrote.

"Nobody wants this," another fan wrote.

"Triple H don't entertain the idea of Jey Uso as the WHC. Gunther needs to enter WM with the title 🔥," one fan said.

"As much as it would be great to see. Don't think it will happen," another fan said.

What has Jey Uso done in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

In 2022, Jimmy and Jey Uso started their dominant reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions under Vince McMahon's regime. However, the duo successfully transitioned their record-breaking run into Triple H's creative leadership for months to come.

In 2023, The Usos lost the titles, and the legendary reign was ended at WrestleMania 39 by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. In the coming months, Jey Uso parted ways with his brother and The Bloodline to become a singles star in the Stamford-based promotion.

Under Triple H's creative leadership and regime, Jey Uso captured the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker and won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship once with Cody Rhodes. Also, Main Event Jey became one of the most popular names in the Stamford-based promotion.

The current direction seems unclear as Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. It'll be interesting to see whether Jey can win his first World Championship in the promotion.

