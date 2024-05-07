Triple H excitedly welcomes 51-year-old legend to RAW and posts a photo backstage

Triple H posted a photo with a 51-year-old legend on Monday Night RAW after welcoming him with open arms. The legend Dan Hurley was also featured in a brief segment backstage with Adam Pearce and The Awesome Truth.

Triple H has been in the spotlight as usual after another incredibly successful Premium Live Event, Backlash France. The Game took some time to reflect on WWE's success in Europe and would go on to announce WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in a pre-recorded video.

As RAW took place in Hartford, Connecticut, the head coach of the University of Connecticut Basketball Team, Dan Hurley, was welcomed to the red brand by Triple H.

The Game posted a photo with the 51-year-old legend who recently led UConn to back-to-back NCAA Division I National Championships in 2023 and 2024.

"Excited to have Coach @dhurley15 representing 2024 @NCAA Champions @UConnMBB at #WWERaw in Hartford tonight. Get ready to experience a big night on the red brand," HHH wrote.

Dan Hurley also featured backstage in a segment with Adam Pearce and The Awesome Truth.

R-Truth was going on about his next idea for a tag team title defense, and Pearce was all ears. He brought out Dan Hurley and seemed to challenge the entire UConn Basketball team to a match, an idea that didn't pan out.

It was a fun little segment featuring the now-legendary basketball coach, who has been with UConn for six years now.