Triple H explains how the current WWE differs from the Attitude Era

WWE Head of Creative Triple H recently explained how the current era in the Stamford-based company differs from the Attitude Era.

The Attitude Era was one of the most popular and successful periods in the history of the wrestling promotion. It ran throughout the late 90s during the Monday Night Wars. The "WWF Attitude" scratch and RAW IS WAR logos debuted during this period. This era has a special place in the hearts of wrestling fans, even to this day.

Triple H, who was part of that era himself, recently explained how the current WWE differs from that period. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Live from WrestleMania XL, The Game stated that the performers were fighting for their lives during The Attitude Era:

"In some way, then, we were fighting for our lives, right? So, when the Attitude Era was first coming to be, it was literally us fighting for our lives. It was a company that was out there that had more money, that was doing big things, that was kicking our a** in a way, and we wouldn't let that," he said.

The King of Kings further pointed out that during the Attitude Era, the company was always up against something else. However, in current times, WWE is fighting against its previous versions:

"We were building up against something. Right now, we are up against ourselves. We are up against the Attitude Era. We are up against the Ruthless Aggression Era, whatever you want to call it, the best of the absolute best of WWE. That's what we are working against."

Paul Heyman reveals a major change brought by Triple H

WWE has undergone several changes since Vince McMahon stepped down and Triple H took over the creative control. The most evident change is the emphasis on long-term storytelling.

During a recent interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Paul Heyman pointed out that since Triple H took over, the audience is more aware that storytelling is a priority for the company. The Wiseman also talked about the progression of Roman Reigns' character over the years:

"I think under the creative guidance of Paul Levesque [Triple H], the audience is more cognizant of our pursuit to define storyline-first at all times, but it has been that way for us since August 2020. Just the very way that we revealed that Roman Reigns was no longer The Big Dog and Brock Lesnar's advocate was about to become a Special Counsel/Wise Man, and The Big Dog was about to become a Tribal Chief."

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 during WrestleMania weekend. Earlier this month, The Wiseman was the first star to be announced as receiving the prestigious honor this year.

