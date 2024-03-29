Paul Heyman reveals one compelling shift in WWE under Triple H's leadership

Legendary wrestling manager Paul Heyman recently revealed that compelling storylines are becoming a bigger focus in WWE under Triple H's regime.

The quality of the product seems to be on an upward swing since Vince McMahon stepped away and The Game took over the creative control. There's been a focus on consistent shows, and storylines are getting a lot of attention.

Speaking to Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report, The Wiseman discussed the trajectory of Roman Reigns' character and The Bloodline narrative, which has taken the lead on television:

"I think under the creative guidance of Paul Levesque [Triple H], the audience is more cognizant of our pursuit to define storyline-first at all times, but it has been that way for us since August 2020. Just the very way that we revealed that Roman Reigns was no longer The Big Dog and Brock Lesnar's advocate was about to become a Special Counsel/Wise Man, and The Big Dog was about to become a Tribal Chief. Just the way we let that play out on television was the infancy of the Bloodline storyline," he said.

According to Paul Heyman, the "storyline-first" has always existed for The Bloodline since August 2020. However, the WWE Universe grasped the idea following the Triple H era, which helped them realize and incorporate the "storyline-first" mantra. The 58-year-old legend added:

"So, it's always been storyline-first for us, and it took until the Paul Levesque era for the audience to realize just how much we incorporate the mantra of storyline-first at all times." [7:45 - 9:05]

You can watch the full interview below:

Paul Heyman opens up about pulling double-duty at WWE Hall of Fame 2024

The Special Counsel to Roman Reigns is set to take his place among the immortals at this year's Hall of Fame. Not only The Tribal Chief but Paul Heyman has elevated the careers of other WWE stars such as Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

The 58-year-old is also the mastermind behind ECW. Wrestlers such as Tommy Dreamer, Rob Van Dam, and others found their footing in the influential promotion. Fittingly, Heyman's Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place in Philadelphia, the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling.

During a recent chat with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on whether he would induct himself into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

"It's a very interesting suggestion (laughs), and I've seen that a few times online. Is there a chance? Hey, the person that right now is scheduled to induct me may decide not to show up, in which case there's no B plan, except that I would most likely end up inducting myself. And most of my intimate experiences in life are with myself, so it would just be par for the course," he said.

The WWE Universe is heading into its second WrestleMania under the management of Triple H, with The Rock and Roman Reigns main eventing both nights. However, it remains to be seen who would induct Heyman into the Hall of Fame.

