Paul Heyman opens up about pulling double duty at this year's WWE Hall of Fame

The Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently reflected on his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction and pulling double duty at the event.

The 58-year-old legendary manager was announced as the first inductee for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. This honor comes after a long career that includes managing stars like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns and founding the influential promotion ECW.

The ceremony is set to take place in the former home of ECW, Philadelphia, adding a layer of importance to The Wiseman's induction. During an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Heyman discussed the unique honor of inducting himself into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"It's a very interesting suggestion (laughs), and I've seen that a few times online. Is there a chance? Hey, the person that right now is scheduled to induct me may decide not to show up, in which case there's no B plan, except that I would most likely end up inducting myself. And most of my intimate experiences in life are with myself, so it would just be par for the course," he said. [H/T: Forbes]

Paul Heyman heavily praised Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and three major WWE stars

During the same conversation, the interviewer brought up the topic of Paul Heyman's Girls from ECW.

Given that the WWE women's division has shaped up pretty well over the past few years, The Wiseman appreciated five female stars of the company who are impacting the industry.

"Anybody who doesn't think that Rhea Ripley is going to be a top, if not the top star in WWE, is not paying attention. Look at Jade Cargill, who exceeded all expectations in the Women's Royal Rumble."

The Bloodline member also spoke highly of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

"Look at how Becky Lynch continues to reinvent herself and find herself to be relevant. When Charlotte Flair comes off this injury that she suffered, imagine her drive, her ambition to reclaim the spot of being number one the female in WWE, and look at Bianca Belair and how magnificently talented of an athlete and a personality she is," said Paul Heyman.

In any of the interviews ahead of WrestleMania XL, The Wiseman has not revealed who will induct him into the 2024 Hall of Fame. Fans will have to wait and see which veteran or WWE Superstar gets the honor.

