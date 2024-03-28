Paul Heyman reveals unique approach to Hall of Fame speech

Wrestling veteran Paul Heyman recently revealed his unique approach to his upcoming Hall of Fame Induction speech.

The 58-year-old has been an integral part of WWE throughout his multiple tenures. Heyman has managed several top superstars over the years, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. Earlier this month, The Wiseman to The Tribal Chief was announced as the first inductee in the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

During his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Paul Heyman revealed the approach he will follow for his Hall of Fame induction speech. The Bloodline member claimed that he would wing the speech that night based on the energy of the crowd:

"No, I’m going to figure this out as we go along. I’m going to take the pulse of the room that night. I’m going to wing this. I don’t know what the crowd itself is expecting from me. Is this a crowd that wants me to talk about the modern-day WWE and Roman Reigns and the Bloodline and the WrestleMania main event of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes? Is this a crowd that, in Philadelphia, wants to talk about ECW? Is this a crowd that’s looking for some inspiration and a speech about pursuing one's own dreams?"

Heyman continued:

"I really won’t know until I take the temperature of the room that night. You know better than I, you always have to know your audience. So once I feel the crowd, I’ll pretty much know what I’ll have to do to deliver for them."

Former WWE Superstar shares his take on Paul Heyman getting inducted into the Hall of Fame

Former WWE Superstar Ryback was one of the superstars managed by Paul Heyman. The former Intercontinental Champion recently shared his opinion on the announcement of Heyman's Hall of Fame induction.

The 42-year-old posted a video on X to congratulate Heyman. However, he claimed the announcement was rushed because of the ongoing Vince McMahon lawsuit. He further stated he feels Paul Heyman is not as skilled on the microphone as he is perceived to be:

"This whole thing seems very rushed and it just makes you wonder – with everything going on with WWE and Vince McMahon’s lawsuit, with Brock Lesnar’s involvement and Lesnar with Paul Heyman, it just makes you kinda think, doesn’t it? And Paul, just know that The Big Guy Ryback thinks you’re a Grade A piece of s*** and you’re not nearly as good on the microphone as they think you are," he said.

Heyman managed Ryback in 2013. Unfortunately, the pairing wasn't as successful as The Wiseman's several other pairings, resulting in the two parting ways soon after. The former WWE Superstar has often fired shots at Paul Heyman after leaving the Stamford-based company.

