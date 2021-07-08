Triple H explains Vince McMahon's rare non-WWE appearance

WWE Chief Operating Officer Triple H has opened up about the “rare opportunity” he recently had to attend a comedy show with Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon.

On June 26, comedian Donnell Rawlings posted a picture of himself backstage at a Dave Chappelle show in Connecticut with Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman is known to be a private person who rarely makes appearances outside of WWE.

Speaking to The New York Post, Triple H explained that his father-in-law is a "big fan" of Chappelle’s comedy:

“We all find Dave Chappelle, much like the rest of the world, I think, as incredibly entertaining and funny and we’re big fans,” Triple H said. “And there was a rare opportunity where he was going to be in town, we all had an opportunity to have a few moments where we weren’t going to be working for a minute and we could also go see him. It sort of kind of was one of those things where we all went to each other at the same time — ‘Hey, I saw Chappelle is going to be doing some shows.'”

The Dave Chappelle comedy show did not interfere with Vince McMahon’s regular WWE schedule. The show took place on a Saturday, one day after WWE SmackDown and two days before WWE RAW.

Triple H on Vince McMahon’s reputation

Vince McMahon's Mr. McMahon character is one of WWE's greatest-ever villains

As WWE’s top decision-maker, Vince McMahon has a reputation as someone who can be intimidating to WWE Superstars behind the scenes.

Triple H finds the perception of McMahon amusing and is surprised that so many people care about his father-in-law attending a non-WWE show:

“He’s a normal human being,” Triple H added. “The persona that people have placed upon him is funny, but he’s also very private, too. Often when he does do things, when he goes to a concert or he goes to things you don’t often see photos from it. In fact, we took pictures with a lot of people that night and that was the one photo that came out. I was kind of surprised myself.”

Triple H also discussed Vince McMahon’s daily routine in a recent appearance on Pardon My Take. He said McMahon works out at “ungodly hours” and he often has meetings with writers in the early hours of the morning.

