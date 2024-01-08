Triple H extends invitation to major star ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H has extended an invitation to a major star to attend an upcoming WWE event.

WWE RAW will air live from Portland, Oregon, tomorrow night. Ludwig Kaiser is set to battle Kofi Kingston, and JD McDonagh will take on The Miz in a singles match. CM Punk is also advertised to appear on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

ESPN's Shannon Sharpe has gone viral as of late for his interview with comedian Katt Williams on his Club Shay Shay podcast, which has already eclipsed 30 million views on YouTube just four days after it was released.

Shannon Sharpe posted a reaction video to the controversial interview with NBA legend Gilbert Arenas on his Nightcap show. During the conversation, Sharpe revealed that he used to love wrestling and named Andre the Giant, Dusty Rhodes, and many other legends.

Triple H took to social media to react to the clip and invited Shannon Sharpe to appear at any upcoming WWE event.

"Love the respect and passion for the history of our business. @ShannonSharpe and the @NightcapShow_ crew are welcome to join us at a @WWE event any place, any time," he posted.

Former WWE writer suggests Triple H screw over RAW star

Vince Russo recently pitched an interesting storyline that would see Triple H screwing over Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE writer commented on The Rock's epic return to the promotion last week on the Day 1 edition of the red brand.

Russo noted that The Rock has leapfrogged Cody Rhodes for the main event of WrestleMania 40 and suggested that The Cerebral Assasin screw over The American Nightmare at Royal Rumble 2024 to create sympathy for him.

"Basically Triple H says, 'Okay, Cody, you're right. We did promise you certain things. Things change. So, I'll tell you what we're gonna do. You got a match against The Rock at the Royal Rumble, and the winner gets Roman Reigns,' and then, bro, they screw Cody with like a quick three count or something," Vince Russo said. [From 47:41 to 48:00]

The King of Kings now has more power than he ever has in WWE, and the promotion is having an incredible amount of success. Only time will tell what Triple H and the creative team have in store for the WWE Universe at Royal Rumble 2024 on January 27.

Have you enjoyed the product more with The Game seemingly in control? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

