Triple H screwing over 10-time WWE champion at Royal Rumble 2024 in favor of The Rock must happen, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock's surprising WWE return has shaken things up ahead of WrestleMania season following his epic callout of Roman Reigns on the Day 1 edition of RAW. The Great One seems to have leapfrogged Cody Rhodes as the preferred opponent for The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that the company should address this situation directly. While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that The American Nightmare should open next week's episode of RAW unannounced and call out Triple H.

He explained that part of WWE's sales pitch for Cody Rhodes to return was that he would headline WrestleMania and win the world title. Russo then laid out his vision for Rhodes heading into WrestleMania season, including a match against The Rock at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

"Basically Triple H says, 'Okay, Cody, you're right. We did promise you certain things. Things change. So, I'll tell you what we're gonna do. You got a match against The Rock at the Royal Rumble, and the winner gets Roman Reigns,' and then, bro, they screw Cody with like a quick three count or something," Vince Russo said. [47:41 - 48:00]

This move would create lots of sympathy for Cody Rhodes, according to Russo. He feels The American Nightmare is at risk of being without a story following the 2024 Royal Rumble, so a feud with Triple H and WWE's higher-ups could keep him busy while The Rock faces Roman Reigns.

"Now you got sympathy on Cody. Bro, you have to do something with Cody. There needs to be something. He's gonna go from Shinsuke [Nakamura] to who, bro, like who's next? Like come on! If you did something like that, bro, where it was the quick count because we gotta get Rock in the main event of WrestleMania, now Cody's really got an issue," Vince Russo said. [48:03 - 48:28]

You can watch the entire video below:

It will be interesting to see WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes and The Rock as WrestleMania 40 approaches.

Who do you think will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

