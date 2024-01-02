WWE RAW Day 1 - Best and Worst - Former champ suffers legit injury, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock confirmed?

The Day 1 edition of WWE RAW set the stage for a memorable few months ahead, with several big matches and moments. This show, indeed, was presented as a huge deal, adopting a Premium Live Event feel at times.

There were some overwhelming positives, while a few moments stood out negatively. So, without further ado, let's look at the best and worst of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Day 1 edition.

#3. Best: WWE RAW Day 1 kicks off with a bang

Tonight's big show started with a brilliant match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. The two have shared quite a history but never actually wrestled in singles competition before. That being said, Jax and Lynch completely showed out on Day 1.

The Man helped her rival to one of the best matches of her career, as the two engaged in intense combat. It was hard-hitting, as one would expect. The finish was also solid, as Nia Jax punched Becky Lynch before coming out on top. This wasn't the first time Big Time Becks was left with a bloody face.

Lynch vs. Jax wasn't the only women's match that stood out on WWE RAW, as Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile also had great showings. Mami retained her Women's World Championship following a solid effort

#2. Worst: Cody Rhodes' limited role at Day 1

On one hand, the feud between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura is almost over. However, it still felt like not much was happening with The American Nightmare. On a significant episode of WWE RAW, with the stars coming out, Rhodes probably should've had a bigger role.

Cody's promo was solid, as was Nakamura's video package on the titantron. But that was it. No real action. This clearly felt like a placeholder segment, which isn't ideal for The American Nightmare. Hopefully, he will have a more exciting road to the Royal Rumble next week and onwards.

#2. Best: A great main event

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre felt massive at WWE RAW Day 1, with their story being told expertly. The two contested in a titanic battle for the World Heavyweight Championship, with several near-falls engaging the crowd.

We also got the potential of a Money in the Bank cash-in when Damian Priest came out before he was thwarted by The Scottish Warrior. The challenger came agonizingly close to winning and even hit a Claymore.

After Rollins' foot accidentally landed on the rope, he rallied to come out victorious. It's a shame for McIntyre, but he can take some pride from an incredible performance. The intrigue surrounding The Visionary's title reign can be felt following WWE RAW Day 1.

Who will he face at the Royal Rumble? When will Priest actually cash in? What about CM Punk?

#1. Worst: Giovanni Vinci's head injury

We witnessed an unfortunate real-life injury at WWE RAW Day 1, as Imperium's Giovanni Vinci was unable to continue wrestling as planned. He and Ludwig Kaiser took on Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso in tag team action, in a match the heels were expected to lose.

Kaiser and Vinci did lose, but not in the expected manner. A stiff dropkick from Kingston caught the Italian star extremely hard as his head hit the mat. Referees checked on Giovanni Vinci, and he was deemed unable to continue due to a potential concussion.

He seemed to walk it off, but safety always comes first in a wrestling ring. Hopefully, Vinci will recover quickly from this.

#1. Best: It's happening!

Oh, Triple H, you nearly got us!

Speculation ran wild after The Game essentially confirmed a former world champion was returning at WWE RAW Day 1. However, the disappointment was real when Jinder Mahal's music hit. He proceeded to cut an anti-American promo before the real surprise came out.

The Rock returned to a huge pop. He proceeded to have some fun with the people while The Modern Day Maharaja played a solid supporting role. The Great One decimated Mahal on the microphone and laid him out, but the main story came afterward.

It's been a few years coming, but WWE RAW Day 1 played host to the official start of The Rock's journey towards Roman Reigns. The Hollywood megastar mentioned sitting at the head of the table, essentially confirming he is going after The Tribal Chief. It's finally happening!

What did you think of the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below!

