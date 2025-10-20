Triple H faces immense pressure running WWE’s creative machine, according to veteran wrestler (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke about how Triple H manages his role in the company. The Game is the Chief Content Officer.

Ad

Hunter took control of the creative team after Vince McMahon stepped away from the WWE. He installed his trusted friends like Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg Brian James, and William Regal in key management positions to bolster his hold within the company. WWE has also seen record business in the last couple of years, with the company smashing their own attendance record for numerous PLEs.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Van Dam noted that Triple H was in a high authority position. He pointed out that The Game would be held responsible for any success or failure of the product. He felt Hunter needed to have his team delegate and manage some roles to make an efficient creative machine. RVD felt this would let the legend manage some of his workload.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know what to say about Triple H. He's in that position, where, wow, what a position to be in. If everything's great, you're gonna get credit for it. If everything looks bad, he's gonna get credit for it. But you're right, he's got a lot of help. But you need to be able to delegate and have a support team. In a position that important, I feel like even if you got final say so, you can only juggle so much."

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Triple H has come under the scanner of late after a few issues with the product. Fans have been vocal about the drop in quality of current programming. ESPN also graded Wrestlepalooza as a C.

It will be interesting to see if The Game can improve the quality of WWE programing in the coming months.

Remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda while using the quotes from this piece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More