Triple H faces immense pressure running WWE’s creative machine, according to veteran wrestler (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke about how Triple H manages his role in the company. The Game is the Chief Content Officer.
Hunter took control of the creative team after Vince McMahon stepped away from the WWE. He installed his trusted friends like Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg Brian James, and William Regal in key management positions to bolster his hold within the company. WWE has also seen record business in the last couple of years, with the company smashing their own attendance record for numerous PLEs.
During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Van Dam noted that Triple H was in a high authority position. He pointed out that The Game would be held responsible for any success or failure of the product. He felt Hunter needed to have his team delegate and manage some roles to make an efficient creative machine. RVD felt this would let the legend manage some of his workload.
"I don't know what to say about Triple H. He's in that position, where, wow, what a position to be in. If everything's great, you're gonna get credit for it. If everything looks bad, he's gonna get credit for it. But you're right, he's got a lot of help. But you need to be able to delegate and have a support team. In a position that important, I feel like even if you got final say so, you can only juggle so much."
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
Triple H has come under the scanner of late after a few issues with the product. Fans have been vocal about the drop in quality of current programming. ESPN also graded Wrestlepalooza as a C.
It will be interesting to see if The Game can improve the quality of WWE programing in the coming months.
Remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda while using the quotes from this piece.