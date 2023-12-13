"Triple H has failed her," "She needs to leave" - WWE Universe devastated with 38-year-old star's booking since return to the company

Triple H has brought back several stars who left WWE while Vince McMahon was in charge of the creative team. While some of his signings have excelled, others have not been given the same opportunity to make an impact. Fans recently slammed the company's booking of Candice LeRae after she lost yet another match on TV programming.

Despite being a prominent member of the NXT women's division in her first run, the 38-year-old has not been given many opportunities upon her return to the company in September last year.

LeRae has not been involved in any notable feud in the last few months and is often on the losing end of her matches. She was in action on RAW this week, where she teamed up with Indi Hartwell to take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. However, like most of the 38-year-old's recent bouts, this one also ended with her losing in under five minutes.

Many fans called out the female star's abysmal booking on social media. It was also pointed out that, bar live events, she has just three wins this year, with two of them coming on Main Event.

You can view some fan reactions below:

WWE star Candice LeRae has praised Triple H in the past

Candice LeRae and her husband, Johnny Gargano, left WWE after their contracts expired as they took a hiatus from pro wrestling due to the former's pregnancy. While there were doubts over the pair returning to the company under Vince McMahon's management, things turned around after Triple H took over the WWE creative department.

In a past interview, the RAW Superstar revealed how supportive Triple H and Shawn Michaels were of the couple's decision to step away from the squared circle.

"So earlier in the year, Johnny and I had sat down with DX of all people and discussed the fact that we wanted to have a baby and trying to kind of figure out when the right time was. Of course, they’re like, very supportive. Obviously, we don’t have to let them know, but we wanted to kind of keep them in the loop because I felt like I owed it to everybody. They were so [supportive]. Hunter [Triple H] even said to me. He said, ‘There’s never gonna be a right time. So you guys got to do what’s best for you guys. And we’ll work around it,’ essentially." [H/T: SEScoops]

LeRae and Gargano are now part of the WWE RAW brand. While the female star has yet to hit her stride on the main roster, Johnny Wrestling has been a prominent face on the red brand in the last few weeks.

