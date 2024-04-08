Triple H finally addresses extremely last-minute plans for CM Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series

Ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two, Triple H talked about his plans for CM Punk's surprising return to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

After being away for almost a decade, The Second City Saint finally returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Survivor Series. Punk participated in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match but unfortunately suffered a tricep injury during the bout which shattered his dream to compete at this year's WrestleMania.

During the WrestleMania XL Night Two Kick-off pre show, Triple H addressed his last-minute plans for CM Punk's surprising return to WWE. The Game mentioned that only five people knew about Punk's return because the paperwork happened while the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event was already broadcasting live.

"Day of the event, I wanna say Survivor Series started, that was when I sort of got the word that we're going to try to paper this and get it done quick. While we were live on the air with Survivor Series. So at that point, maybe five people knew. Right before he arrived at the building I got word that everything was agreed to, [and] we snuck him in the building. I left gorilla for a minute to go say hello and then the other talent, I pulled aside in the break before the match, before they went into the ring," he said.

Many fans want Punk to recover and go after Drew McIntyre soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the duo's feud going forward.

