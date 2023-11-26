"Triple H is finally doing it," "Best tag-team incoming" - 5-time Champion is moving to SmackDown, according to WWE Universe

WWE SmackDown was the last stop before Survivor Series 2023 and it was filled with twists and turns which excited fans for what's next to come. Recently, fans reacted to the possible end of a popular faction and believe that the 5-time Champion is likely heading to Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Butch went back to the developmental brand for a short stint where he teamed up with Tyler Bate for a while. Later, Ridge Holland joined the two and the trio feuded with Gallus before 2/3rd of The Brawling Brutes returned to Friday Night SmackDown.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Ridge Holland walked out on Butch, which led to him losing to Pretty Deadly. The WWE Universe firmly believes that Tyler Bate is set to be moved to Friday Night SmackDown and reunite British Strong Style on the main roster.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

British Strong Style is a popular stable that was formed on the independent circuit in the United Kingdom. WWE has previously used the members for storylines on the developmental brand, but the stable never appeared on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if fans will actually get Tyler Bate on the blue brand in the near future.

Triple H could also be planning a singles run for Butch aka Pete Dunne on WWE SmackDown

In 2022, Pete Dunne left the developmental brand and joined Friday Night SmackDown. He made his debut under the old regime that gave him a new name and aligned him with Sheamus and Ridge Holland to create The Brawling Brutes on the Blue brand.

Earlier this year, a report circulated that Triple H has plans to bring back the Bruiserweight character to the main roster. The report stated that the turn would most likely happen at the end of the year. Check it out:

"Absolutely, I was told that it's in the works. When Hunter came back, I was told that Pete Dunne was due to become Pete Dunne but somebody said to wait because The Brawling Brutes were catching on. When Pete Dunne returns, it won't be as a member of the Brawling Brutes. I'm sure he'll be back by the end of this year."

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Ridge Holland left Butch alone against Pretty Deadly. There's a high chance that Triple H is working on bringing back Pete Dunne instead of a tag team run alongside Tyler Bate on WWE's main roster.

What do you think is next for Butch? Sound off in the comments section below.

