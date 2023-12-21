"Triple H finally pushing the right people" - Popular act to become champions for the first time in nearly four years, according to WWE Universe

Triple H's WWE regime is in holiday mode as the company has taken a break to celebrate Christmas with their respective families before they return for the New Year editions of weekly shows. Recently, fans reacted to a major change and believe that a popular act will become champions for the first time in nearly four years.

Earlier this year, Kabuki Warriors reunited for the first time in years on WWE SmackDown. Asuka and Kairi Sane have previously dominated the tag team division and won the titles from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross under the old regime in 2019.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, fans reacted to the title change and believed that the two stars wouldn't last long as champions as Kabuki Warriors would come after them for gold.

Check out some reactions below:

Asuka and Kairi Sane are still the longest-reigning Women's Tag Team Champions on the main roster since the title came into existence in 2019. It will be interesting to see which team finally dethrones Carter and Chance.

Asuka and Kairi Sane previously didn't get a chance to work as Kabuki Warriors under Triple H's WWE regime

In 2019, Asuka and Kairi Sane allied on the main roster, which was under Vince McMahon's regime called the Kabuki Warriors. They were managed by Paige at the time and started working in the women's tag team division.

The duo picked up some steam for a while, and they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. They remained champion for around six months before losing it back to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36.

A few months later, Kairi Sane left the promotion and Asuka worked as a singles competitor. Last year, Triple H's new regime kicked in on the main roster as Asuka received a handful of title opportunities on both brands where she also reinvented herself and won championships.

The Kabuki Warriors didn't work under Triple H's leadership on the creative brand as they were formed under the old regime and both stars worked on NXT under different timelines in the promotion. After Kairi Sane's return, the new regime finally got their shot at working with Kabuki Warriors on the main roster.

