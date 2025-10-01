Triple H under fire again; WWE booking heavily criticized by Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Triple H has pioneered several changes in WWE since his ascension to power. However, some of his creative decisions are not exactly going over well with veterans like Bill Apter.

Over the last few weeks, stars like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been made to take some losses despite being previously pushed as unstoppable names. This has brought up questions about the booking, with Apter pointing out how there are no major stars who seem undefeatable anymore.

Speaking on UnSKripted, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter talked about the current state of the roster and stated:

"During the tag team match on Monday Night RAW he got his butt kicked. I know it's a 50-50 thing but they never did that before in pro-wrestling with 50-50. You met guys you felt could not be beaten. And now it's like everybody can be beaten."

You can check out the full video here:

A WWE veteran also commented on Bron Breakker's future

According to Vince Russo, Bron Breakker's name itself is holding him back in WWE.

Speaking on an episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran talked about how unlikely it was for Bron to be John Cena's final opponent. He said:

"I don't think so, bro, I don't. God, I swear to God, and I said this from day one. This guy's freaking name alone is gonna hold him back. I don't think, listen, he is a solid, solid, solid, solid player. Is he main event? I look at him right now, and I don't see that man. I just don't see that. I see a very strong, you know, generic wrestler. I mean, that's what I see."

As of now, only time will tell what Triple H plans to do next with Bron Breakker's storyline in WWE.

