"Triple H fire him or use him...Don't waste him" - WWE Universe wants 5-time Champion to return to NXT for the first time in nearly seven years

Triple H's WWE regime has had its pro since it began after last year's SummerSlam. However, several talented superstars have not been featured on weekly television. Recently, fans reacted to former RAW Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander's run on the roster and want him to go to the developmental brand.

Last year, Triple H began to book a reunion for The Hurt Business on Monday Night RAW. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were seen interacting with MVP and Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW for weeks. Unfortunately, the stable never reunited on the main roster.

Lately, Triple H is cooking another faction with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe wants the company to make good use of Cedric Alexander by sending him to the NXT, similar to how Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin went for a while.

He is such a good wrestler, but rarely on TV, & I don't see a lot of love thrown his way.

#WWE pic.twitter.com/7tZAIWXj4X At a time, when WWE fans are going all out to support underused wrestlers, like the YEAH movement, & the SHOOSH movement, I wanna put some focus on Cedric Alexander.He is such a good wrestler, but rarely on TV, & I don't see a lot of love thrown his way.

Kennedy Goodman @PinnacleEnder @cosk151 They need to send Ceddy to NXT and let him shine in the North American Title picture. Been dying to see him and Ali go at it again!

Roberto Barrera ⭕️ @EmilioAmigo92 @cosk151 I been saying this, I really hope he gets to go to NXT for a while and feud with Melo. He’s an amazing talent.

Toji Senpai @tojisanlover 🏽 @cosk151 Triple H fire him or use him for good. Don't waste him on main event, send him to NXT. Shawn can use him well

Cedric Alexander was never a staple on NXT. The only time Alexander made televised appearances for the developmental brand was in 2016 against Andrade 'Cien' Almas. Later, the 205 division was absorbed by the developmental brand, but Alexander had already joined Monday Night RAW.

Triple H once praised Cedric Alexander during WWE Cruiserweight Classic

In 2016, WWE hosted the Cruiserweight Classic, where superstars from all around the globe competed to win the tournament. The contest had several stars, including Mustafa Ali, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Kota Ibushi, Zack Sabre Jr., and many more.

The tournament also had Cedric Alexander, who was making his mark on the big stage after working with several independent promotions. One of the best matches of the tournament was none other than Alexander vs Ibushi in the second round of the tournament.

The WWE Universe adored Alexander's performance, and Triple H even came out and praised the star in front of the crowd as they chanted for him to get signed. Later, Alexander was signed with the company and joined the 205 Live division.

Cedric Alexander has held the Cruiserweight and RAW Tag Team Championships on the main roster. Apart from this, he also captured the 24/7 Championship on three occasions. It will be interesting to see if Triple H will send him back to the developmental brand for a meaningful run.

