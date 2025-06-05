Triple H under fire from WWE Hall of Famer for major Seth Rollins decision: "It is quite insulting"

A WWE Hall of Famer was critical of Triple H's recent decision regarding Seth Rollins and his new stable with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The wrestling legend felt that some people might find the move insulting, using the chief content officer's own words against him.

The Auszilla joined the heel trio at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX, helping Rollins and Breakker beat CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Some fans were baffled by the decision because Reed attacked Rollins last year, and their feud wasn't settled in the best way possible.

Paul Heyman's explanation of Reed's altruism didn't exactly evoke the desired emotion. Meanwhile, Bully Ray pointed out Triple H's comments about not insulting WWE fans' intelligence and doing their best to tell stories the right way.

"I go back to the Triple H's press conference when he said, 'We don't want to insult our fanbase.' If you don't want to insult the fanbase, give us exactly what you talked about. Unfortunately, I don't think we're asking for a lot by the way. Like, 'Why are Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed all of a sudden on the same page after Bronson hit six Tsunami bombs on him within the past year?' I don't think that's too much to ask, but we haven't gotten an answer," Ray said on Busted Open.

Ray felt that the recent story with Seth Rollins and his crew didn't add up, and it should have had a deeper meaning to get people hooked.

"Maybe we will [get an explanation] down the road, because remember last week, they don't have to answer you when you want the answer, but they do have to give us an answer, otherwise it is quite insulting. Then it's just, 'Here. We're gonna force-feed it to you. You're gonna consume it and you're gonna shut your mouth even though you know it's bad for you,'" Ray added. [4:33 - 5:30]

London Mayor sends message to Triple H

Speaking to CNBC, London Mayor Sadiq Khan delivered a message to Triple H. Khan wanted to bring WrestleMania to the United Kingdom, fulfilling John Cena's plea when he appeared at Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

"I’d love for WrestleMania to come to London. Triple H, if you’re watching, we want WrestleMania to come to London," Khan said.

With WrestleMania 42 being pulled out of New Orleans, it will be interesting to see if London can convince WWE to bring the spectacle to the United Kingdom. Las Vegas is the rumored location for next year's big event.

