Triple H forced to push top star after The Rock "dipped" on WWE, says major name

A major name in pro wrestling believes WWE and Triple H had to pivot their plans after The Rock "dipped" after WrestleMania 40. This led to a top star getting put into the spotlight instead, which helped elevate more talent.

The Final Boss became an official member of The Bloodline during the Road to WrestleMania 40. There were rumors that it could lead to a power struggle between him and Roman Reigns, resulting in another Bloodline Civil War.

However, it didn't happen, and actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. thought that it was because The Rock was unavailable. The Den of Thieves star added that The People's Champion might have been planned to be the leader of the new Bloodline before Triple H and WWE creative put Solo Sikoa in his place instead.

"After the (WrestleMania 40) thing, and it was kind of like The Final Boss situation when him joining The Bloodline, the thing that they did with Solo in the new Bloodline. Kind of felt like what they were supposed to be doing with The Rock and Roman of having just like The Rock with the new Bloodline, Roman with the OG Bloodline. But then it kind of felt like Rock dipped and they gave it to Solo. And Solo has been doing great. He's hilarious," Jackson said on Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Solo Sikoa flourished as the new Tribal Chief, though he eventually got overshadowed by Jacob Fatu. However, Sikoa has turned it around and become one of the most entertaining characters on WWE television. He's also the current United States Champion and was the first man to pin The Samoan Werewolf.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. shares who John Cena's final WWE opponent could be

On the same episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, O'Shea Jackson Jr. was asked about his thoughts on who could be John Cena's opponent in his final match. There were rumors about Gunther being the chosen one, but Ice Cube's son believed it would be someone young.

"I think if I know how John is, it’s going to be somebody to pass a torch to a little bit. He's going to put somebody over, as opposed to somebody who’s a vet, and who’s been doing it. ... I think it’s going to be someone of the new school that he’s going to put over and kind of have that traditional wrestling look up at the lights for your last match," Jackson said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Cena is expected to finish his in-ring WWE career this December, possibly in his hometown of Boston.

