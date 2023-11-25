"Triple H is a freaking genius," "Best Booker for a reason" - Fans go berserk over the possibility of a new stable on WWE SmackDown

Triple H's WWE regime is heading toward its second Survivor Series: WarGames and the audience is excited for a certain star or two to return. Recently, fans went berserk over a report that indicates a strong possibility of a new stable on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this month, Santos Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio after Escobar was blamed for Mysterio's loss by Carlito. The Master of the 619 is currently on the shelf with a knee injury, but it didn't stop Escobar from firing shots at the fallen legend ahead of his match at Survivor Series 2023 against Carlito.

According to a new report, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are expected to align with Santos Escobar on the main roster. Fans went berserk upon seeing the report and heavily praised the possible pairing and Triple H for pushing stables in the promotion.

Garza and Carrillo have connections to the original Latino World Order due to their uncle. It will be interesting to see how Triple H books a faction vs. faction storyline against Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar once the former champion returns to WWE SmackDown.

Santos Escobar reveals why Triple H initially rejected his idea to revive Latino World Order in WWE

Triple H has been an influential personality behind the scenes ever since he became the creative leader of the developmental brand after reducing his time inside the squared circle. The Game helped several stars develop on NXT before they eventually left for WWE's main roster.

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio added Legado Del Fantasma to the new Latino World Order before Escobar left the stable after WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Speaking on Out of Character, Santos Escobar revealed why Hunter rejected his idea to revive the LWO on the developmental brand. Check it out:

"So the very first conversation I had with Triple H, he asked me, 'What do you want to do?' I told him, 'Can I bring back the LWO?', and before I said the letter O, he said, 'No. I want you to be you and I want people to see you and not think of anybody else. I want you to think of something.You want a group? We can do a group, but write something down, think about it, give it to me, and we'll see.'"

Interestingly, Escobar might be creating his own LWO on WWE's main roster under Hunter's creative leadership.

What are your thoughts on Santos Escobar's current run? Sound off in the comments section below.