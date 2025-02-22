Triple H gave ex-WWE star 90 days to save his job, Eugene recalls

Triple H was in charge of WWE's NXT developmental system for over a decade before taking charge of main roster storylines in 2022. In a recent video, former WWE star Eugene disclosed details about The Game's advice for Adam Rose.

Rose worked for WWE between 2010 and 2016. The 45-year-old initially made his name as the serious Leo Kruger character before reinventing himself as the fun-loving Adam Rose. He moved to the main roster in 2014 after four years on the NXT brand, which Triple H ran at the time.

Eugene was a WWE Performance Center coach when Rose's character change occurred. On his Eugene Behind The Scenes YouTube channel, the 49-year-old recalled how his former boss gave Rose 90 days to save his job.

"Apparently, Adam Rose, Leo Kruger at the time, went to Triple H and said, 'I've been here for four-and-a-half years. It's either time for me to get moved up to the main roster or I think I need to move on in my life,'" Eugene stated. "Triple H says, 'Well, Leo Kruger's not the guy.' He goes, 'You got 90 days to come up with a new character.'" [3:14 – 3:29]

Rose is best remembered for his entrance, which featured Rosebuds who accompanied him to the ring. His loyal entourage was usually made up of independent wrestlers and Performance Center recruits.

Eugene on Adam Rose's swift transformation after Triple H's comment

Wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes coached at the Performance Center during Adam Rose's days in the NXT developmental system.

According to Eugene, Rose immediately altered his character and received words of wisdom from Rhodes about his new persona:

"I'm telling you, literally overnight, the very next day in the Performance Center, the Leo Kruger look was gone, and all of a sudden before us was Adam Rose. Had a little bit of lip gloss on, maybe a little bit of eye shadow, hair was pulled back. Dusty was the one working with Adam Rose to really help, 'How we gonna get this character over?'" [3:30 – 3:47]

Eugene also revealed how he convinced a WrestleMania main-eventer to continue wrestling after she considered quitting earlier in her career.

