"You ended up being the biggest disappointment for me" - Former WWE Superstar sends a message to Triple H after his retirement

14-time world champion and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has officially announced his in-ring retirement. The decision was made due to the severe health issues he has been facing recently. Fans and fellow wrestling personalities have since flooded social media with tributes to The Game, congratulating him on an incredible in-ring career and wishing him the best for his future.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has also taken to Twitter to send a message to Triple H. He had some harsh words for The Game before wishing him well in his retirement and good health.

He also attached a small clip of Triple H hitting him with the Pedigree during the build-up to WWE Survivor Series 2014. Back then, Ryback was part of Team Cena, going up against The Game's Team Authority.

"You ended up being the biggest disappointment for me personally from loving you growing up, but I wish you well in retirement and future good health," wrote Ryback in his tweet.

Ryback further doubled down on his comments about Triple H

Ryback's tweet following The Game's retirement announcement received a lot of heat from fans on social media.

However, The Big Guy doubled down on his comments and claimed that HHH went out of his way to prevent multiple opportunities for him. Ryback added that he wishes him the best, and his comments are based on experience.

"I truly wish him well. He went out of his way to prevent multiple opportunities for me, lied, and is part of a company I have a legal battle with and have won everything. I put out a heartfelt message and speak from experience, but wish him the best. Negative marks are horrible," Ryback wrote in another tweet.

that guy held a lot of people down and the only time he didn’t was when it was of a benefit to him



"I truly wish him well. He went out of his way to prevent multiple opportunities for me, lied, and is part of a company I have a legal battle with and have won everything. I put out a heartfelt message and speak from experience, but wish him the best. Negative marks are horrible."

Triple H will go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars to have ever performed in the ring. A 14-time world champion, he is already inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the infamous faction D-Generation X in 2019.

Following his in-ring retirement, we might soon see him getting inducted individually into the Hall of Fame as well, and deservingly so.

